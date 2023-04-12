Editor, I recently read the publisher’s commentary about the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce and wanted to share a few thoughts.
The words “cheap” and “effective” are not words that should be pushed together as they cancel each other out. If anything is cheap, it’s rarely -- and if so only for a short time -- effective. I might buy cheap shoes but I know I’ll be buying another pair of cheap shoes again sometime soon.
As for effective? I’ve not been in journalism as long as Jim Bell, but over 31 years I’ve been at 12 newspapers in five states -- sometimes in major markets like Lansing, Michigan, and Gary Indiana -- and I’ve never seen a study that shows a radio market being more effective than a newspaper market. Not even close. Given my interest in journalism as a business, I know most local newspapers like the Ladysmith newspaper reach about 75 percent of the market. Radio? It would be lucky to reach 10 percent of a market. That’s why advertising via radio is so “cheap.”
If the chamber wishes to be an effective voice for its member businesses, it should reconsider being “cheap.”
