I have tried to learn more about candidates for the Feb. 18 special election primary.
Parties will choose a person to run for the U.S. Congress seat of former Representative Duffy. I’ve listened to and read about Tricia Zunker and feel strongly she would represent us well. As the first college graduate in her family she went on to law school. Currently, Tricia Zunker is a practicing attorney. She also teaches as a law professor teaching remotely at three institutions. As a former educator myself I was pleased to hear of her role as school board president for the Wausau School District.
Her website triciaforwisconsin.com talks of her relationship to the farm life of her grandparents and to her Native American grandmother.
Tricia serves as an associate on the Ho Chunk Supreme Court.
Please look into the issue section on her website and be ready to ask questions of her when she travels to this area.
The 7th District covers 21 counties and parts of five more, but I expect to see her again.
Jan Kurz
Ladysmith
