On Page A12 of last week’s Ladysmith News, I read where credit was given to Boy Scout Troop 56, along with the Bruce Fire Department for the Bruce Easter egg hunt. This is incorrect. They may have contributed, as did many of us, but they didn’t “put it on”.
These people (The Community Citizens of Bruce) worked HARD and spent HOURS to put the Easter egg hunt together for the children.
These people deserve an apology from the News.
Credit goes where credit is deserved.
Sandra Keiser
Holcombe
