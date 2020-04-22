I’m supportive of extending Wisconsin’s Safer at Home requirement. I’ve been isolating myself, my contacts are limited, those I’ve spoken with want to wait a bit longer before we start reopening businesses etc.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the Rusk County rate of positive COVID-19 cases is similar to many other parts of the state. The virus is here, but only ‘symptomatic at risk’ or ‘seriously ill’ individuals have been tested. We don’t know how many Rusk County (and northern Wisconsin) residents have been ill with the virus, or asymptomatic and able to communicate the virus in a ‘silent’ unsuspecting manner.
Thankfully ourWisconsin medical system hasn’t been overwhelmed, social distancing is working. However, both the daily number of new cases and deaths have yet to peak. It’s way too early to back off on preventive measures.
Just in the last week, Wisconsin’s available testing has significantly increased. Before the state can safely reopen, we need the ability to perform many more quick, reliable tests per day – including antibody testing to show the extent of the disease in all parts of the state. We need to have an adequate system for tracking and isolating contacts. And our health care workers absolutely need adequate personal protection. None of these criteria for a ‘safe’ reopening are currently available.
Be patient. This is going to be a long drawn out battle. We don’t yet have the weapons to go to war, don’t send our troops into battle unprepared.
Stay safe.
Tom Paulsen
Ladysmith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.