May is just around the corner, and it will be time for No Mow May again. I’m getting into the habit now of not having a mown lawn during May and enjoying the field of bright yellow dandelions, violets and other small early blue, white, yellow and pink May flowers. And I know I am doing my part to help the pollinators like butterflies, moths, bees and other winged insects do their job.
What is their job? You like fresh strawberries, don’t you? How about cherries, apples, beans, peas, zucchini, squash? Are you getting the message yet? If you enjoy those foods, then we have to lay off or really reduce the use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers that can play a role in harming bee populations. And we can enjoy the natural look of the out of doors for a month or so while vital pollination is taking place.
You’ve probably heard that we keep losing more and more of our honey bee populations. The USDA said that “Honey bee colonies for operations with 5 or more colonies in Wisconsin as of January 1, 2022, totaled 39,000 colonies. This was down 7 percent from 42,000 colonies on January 1 last year and down 17 percent from 47,000 colonies during the October-December 2021 quarter. The maximum number of colonies during the January-March 2022 quarter was 53,000.”
I learned something new this week on PBS. There is another kind of bee besides a honey bee that is a superb pollinator. It’s the mason bee. It resembles a large black fly and does not sting. More and more farmers are turning to the mason bee to help them produce more food all over the world. While honey bees as social insects and have a hive where the queen bee lays all the eggs, mason bees are solitary bees. They work alone and every female bee lay eggs in pre-existing holes. Another cool thing is that mason bees belly flop on the plant and therefore 95% of their body has pollen on it, rather than just the 5% that gathers on the hind legs of the honeybee. I could go on, but you get the idea.
Make this “no mow May” in your yard, or go on line and learn more about mason bees. You can buy your own colony and make more of your lawn into flowers and plant areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.