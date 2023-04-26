May is just around the corner, and it will be time for No Mow May again.  I’m getting into the habit now of not having a mown lawn during May and enjoying the field of bright yellow dandelions, violets and other small early blue, white, yellow and pink May flowers.  And I know I am doing my part to help the pollinators like butterflies, moths, bees and other winged insects do their job. 

What is their job?  You like fresh strawberries, don’t you?  How about cherries, apples, beans, peas, zucchini, squash?  Are you getting the message yet? If you enjoy those foods, then we have to lay off or really reduce the use of pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers that can play a role in harming bee populations.  And we can enjoy the natural look of the out of doors for a month or so while vital pollination is taking place.

