Everyone has a story or memory about a favorite tree or forest. Whether climbing trees, jumping in leaf piles, touring fall colors, visiting forested campgrounds, or making maple syrup, trees are a big part of our northern way of life. It turns out that trees are also a nature-based solution to help address climate change. Trees absorb carbon, an important greenhouse gas, and currently, U.S. forests take up 12% of our carbon pollution. We could increase that amount to 22% by 2030 by carefully managing existing forests, and planting more trees.
These are great ideas, but one important issue needs consideration. Non-native forest pests and diseases interfere with the ability of forests to absorb carbon. Insects like emerald ash borer beetles, spongy moths, and oak wilt are already in Wisconsin and worsening.
Researchers have found that trees impacted by insect pests sequester or trap 69% less carbon than healthy ones, while trees suffering from disease sequester 28% less carbon. The combined impacts of current insects and diseases in the U.S. reduce carbon capture potential by 50 million tons annually - the same as the emissions produced by an astonishing 10 million cars! So, what can you do as an individual? Take care of the trees and forests on your property to prevent spread. Learn how to identify and prevent forest health issues, and what to do with any problems found. Support local, state, and national efforts to maintain forest health with carbon sequestration as a goal. You can also support the Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL; citizensclimatelobby.org) and the new Healthy Forests policy initiative. CCL is a national, nonpartisan, nonprofit organization promoting action to reduce greenhouse gases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.