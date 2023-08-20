It’s a bad idea to go back to hand-counting election ballots. The voting machines/tabulators do more than just tally votes, they also check for errors.
For example, if the instructions say to ‘vote for one’ but the voter marks both candidates it’s called overvoting. Hand-counting ballots means that error won’t be found until after the election. When the poll workers can’t determine which candidate the voter wanted, that vote for that race isn’t counted.
