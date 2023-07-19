Rebuttal to a concerned Rhonda Stevens. I am the current Village of Weyerhaeuser President and lifelong resident other than my time serving my country. When elected to the Village board as a trustee the village was approached by a sand company. Then president Erv Murray had the foresight of better times with the arrival of this new business. The TID approach was introduced to make those better times Erv saw a reality. Like many municipalities and townships in Rusk County, the Village of Weyerhaeuser was faced with crumbling 60-year-old sewer lines and streets. The DNR was constantly asking when we were going to fix our problems. We were already in debt for a 2nd Well that was mandated by the DNR. Weyerhaeuser was in a corner. Borrow more money, they would say. But we were not able to do so.
In 2013 we set a beginning dollar amount for the TID, and when work started the infrastructure was in worse shape than we thought. I am sure a neighboring village and city can relate. (I would be curious to find out what the county did to help them have drinkable water again). At our annual TID review board meetings we presented our plans for each year and an estimate of what that would cost. Then the DNR stated phosphorus was present in our sewer discharge, which mandated a $1.3-million-dollar upgrade. Also, other infrastructure repairs, lift stations, piping, lining, manhole repairs/replacement, storm sewer upgrades to fix our influent problem were needed and made possible with grants and TIF funds.
