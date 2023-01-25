What’s all the fuss and ire these days over drag performance?
Any artist will know that to be understanding of the “other” is to exercise empathy. A novelist, for example, be they male or female, needs to be observant of the opposite sex in order to write truthfully about them. Moreover, writers need to “feel” within their own skin those very qualities they ascribe to their characters. They, in fact, are impersonators.
That’s what drag “queens” are — impersonators. They’re not freaks or perverts. On the contrary, they’re purveyors of insight.
If we seek to outlaw drag shows, are we then to ban all literary fiction because its authors “cross over” in their skill at drafting characters of the opposite sex?
I dare say God Almighty, in creating humankind, must have drawn upon both male and female inner strains. Only in a patriarchal culture would we assume maleness is sufficient unto itself and is mistrusting, even fearful, of the female within.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.