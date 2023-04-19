This is in response to the publisher’s commentary from Jim Bell (whom I have never met.) As Executive Director of the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce I’d like to set the record straight and let the community know about our marketing plans.

Our goal at the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote the Rusk Area as a great place to eat, play, shop, and live so that our citizens and business community thrive. We host 25-30 events each year to keep our community fun, vibrant, and active to increase quality of life for our residents while attracting visitors from outside of the area. We also have a robust marketing campaign to highlight our events and our area.

