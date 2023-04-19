This is in response to the publisher’s commentary from Jim Bell (whom I have never met.) As Executive Director of the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce I’d like to set the record straight and let the community know about our marketing plans.
Our goal at the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce is to promote the Rusk Area as a great place to eat, play, shop, and live so that our citizens and business community thrive. We host 25-30 events each year to keep our community fun, vibrant, and active to increase quality of life for our residents while attracting visitors from outside of the area. We also have a robust marketing campaign to highlight our events and our area.
Increasing visitorship is an economic win for our community. According to Travel Wisconsin each day-tripper spends around $75 per day on leisure expenses while overnight visitors spend around $157. It is vital to reach potential visitors through advertising.
In 2023 we’re airing 600 radio ads with reach outside the area to reach potential visitors. We will have live 3-hour broadcasts by WJMC and Fox 99.1 from three of our bigger events (18 live broadcast hours.) The publisher misquoted me (even though I thought I was emailing with our ad rep, not a reporter) as saying that radio stations are “cheap”. I actually wrote “We’ve decided to increase our radio ads as I have found them to be cheaper and more effective than the newspaper.”
We’re starting a digital marketing campaign that allows us to target specific demographics and geographical locations. We will target areas like Wausau, La Crosse, Eau Claire, Madison, Superior, the Twin Cities, and more. This will result in over 450,000 digital impressions from across the state in 6 months! I love our local newspaper, but we cannot achieve this type of result advertising in it.
Locally we will be advertising via radio ads, social media advertising specifically targeting our local community members, email blasts we send to our subscribers, etc.
I reached out to our advertising representative at Ladysmith News asking for information on subscription numbers, online subscription numbers, a current rate sheet, and retail sales numbers BEFORE the publisher posted his commentary to objectively look at the return on investment for advertising so that I could look at how Ladysmith News could fit into chamber marketing plans. This went unanswered and instead the publisher posted his commentary.
After that commentary I emailed our rep for the information again to objectively look at advertising through the paper. Most clients wouldn’t have after that published commentary. He replied with a rate sheet and how many papers are sold at two stores. The rest of my questions just had “N/A” next to it. I replied again for subscription numbers. I have not been given those numbers nor a response. I cannot spend advertising dollars without having the correct information indicating that it is justified.
I’m charged with using our resources towards the best result for the Chamber of Commerce, our members, and our community. I take that seriously as I love our community! I see so much potential in what we have going on in our community, but if we don’t tell others about ourselves and what we do, results won’t live up to that potential.
I attend the WI Fall Tourism Conference and the WI Governor’s Conference on Tourism annually to atend marketing seminars to learn consumer trends and advertising trends. I will also attend the Mid-America Chamber Executives Conference to gain advice from my counterparts from Midwest states and attend some great marketing seminars. I do this to make sure I am educated in running the Chamber of Commerce the absolute best I can. l will continue to put in long hours to do what is best for our community and to achieve our goal of promoting the Rusk Area as a great place to eat, play, shop, and live!
If any community member, chamber member, publisher, ad representative, or anyone wishes to talk about what we are doing here at the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce and where we are going, please reach out to me at manager@liveruskcounty.com. I am always open to new ideas and discussions!
Andy Strom, Executive Director
Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce
