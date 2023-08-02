I would like to pose a question to our readers…..how wrong do you find it when something is stolen from the cemetery? I find it as one of the lowest things a person can do.
Every other day or so I go to the Bruce Cemetery to water the plants at my grandfather’s and my dad’s grave. Recently, I went on an extended trip out west so I put self-watering bottles in the plants. When I returned from my trip, I went to the cemetery to get them and to water the plants. When I pulled into the cemetery, I noticed they were both still in the plants. After I filled my watering can, I walked to the graves and noticed the self-watering bottle in my grandfather’s plant was missing. A gentleman in a motorized wheelchair was heading away from the grave. I asked him if he took the bottle and he said ‘yes.’ I asked for it back and received it. I’m sorry, but being disabled does not give you the right to steal something.
