How can an American patriot love his country and not its people? One might as well ask, how can a fervent Christian love his Church and not serve his fellow man, his brothers and sisters.
In either case, the loyalist would be hypocritical, sanctimonious. He would be wrapping himself in a stolen garb, reserving to himself privilege and access that should be extended to cover all, his act a sham of noble devotion, attending to the comfort and security of self while leaving others exposed to cold and peril.
