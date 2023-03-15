While reading Clear the Prop! by Elmer Wisherd, I ran across this quote:
“How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think.” — Adolf Hitler.
How close to true is this statement in America?
Lois Goode
Ladysmith
