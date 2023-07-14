I made another discovery recently on a trip to Colorado to meet with, play cards, fish and eat with my seven brothers. Two sisters couldn’t make it.
America is great at moving stuff, proof that the interstate highway system is a great invention. We saw dozens of semis hauling plastic covered boats so they wouldn’t get wet or dirty, dozens of trucks hauling replacement vehicles, a Walmart semi at least one every 10 miles and many beverage trucks even though there is good water almost everywhere. We can it bottle it, brew it, sugar it, cola it, carbonate it and also we can haul it across the country.
And of course we can move ourselves on four to six or even eight lanes in the cities because every day nearly everyone of the million or so people who live around St. Louis and Denver and every other city has to be moved twice each day. Some go north and then south east and then west 70 or 80 miles per hour in and out of different lanes of traffic mere feet from one another so that those millions of people can do it all again the next day. Great use of energy.
Don’t even get me started on the 3 billion or so of us this year and again next year who will think jet travel is our birthright. Speaking of unrealistic proposals for change I think it is high time the youth of this nation rebel against electronics. I propose they reject their recreational use of electronics get outside and do something the hippies of the 1970s did. Why doesn’t the youth of today rebel, ride a bike, go fishing, go on a bike, go to a park walk, visit an older person help them with their yard or garden or re-roof their house. The possibilities are endless. You can even take a bottle of water with you even though we didn’t back in the 50s and 60s. Maybe that’s what causes our dementia.
Remember, a real good rebellion requires commitment. There is no time for isolation, feeling of depression, loneliness or suicidal thoughts. So, rebel against inactivity at home. Think about it. Make up your own mind. You don’t even have to follow current expectations we have of or for you.
