Assembly Bill 102 and Senate Bill 102 NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT to get pushed through. Please contact your legislators in the Senate and those on the Joint Committee on Finance Committee. These bills would provide a pro-rated tax credit for veterans who receiving a service connected disability at 70% or more. For example, if a veteran is 70% service-connected, 70% of the property tax would be refunded to the veteran.

To have this approved we need VETERANS who would be affected by these bills to testify and share how their military disabilities has potentially limited them to earn income and how the expansion of the WI Veterans Property Tax Credit would personally improve their quality of life. It is the personal stories of the constituents that will make the difference.

