Assembly Bill 102 and Senate Bill 102 NEEDS YOUR SUPPORT to get pushed through. Please contact your legislators in the Senate and those on the Joint Committee on Finance Committee. These bills would provide a pro-rated tax credit for veterans who receiving a service connected disability at 70% or more. For example, if a veteran is 70% service-connected, 70% of the property tax would be refunded to the veteran.
To have this approved we need VETERANS who would be affected by these bills to testify and share how their military disabilities has potentially limited them to earn income and how the expansion of the WI Veterans Property Tax Credit would personally improve their quality of life. It is the personal stories of the constituents that will make the difference.
Purportedly, the proposal was pulled from the budget last year because legislators had not heard from their constituents.
This change is also included in the current budget proposal (AB 43 and SB 70), and there are multiple JFC hearing coming up around the state that veterans can share their testimony. Joint Finance Public Sessions are as follows:
— Tuesday, 11 April, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.*, UW-Eau Claire, Davies Student Center, Ojibwe Grand ballroom (Third Floor) 77 Roosevelt Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701
— Wednesday, 12 April, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.*, Wilderness Resort, Glacier Canyon Conference Center, Sandstone Meeting Rm, 45 Hillman Rd, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
— Wednesday, 26 April, 10 a.m.-5p.m.*, Lakeland Union High School, (Theatre), 9573 State Highway 70, Minocqua, WI 54548
The Committee will conclude taking testimony at the time specified.
Written comments can be sent via U.S. Mail to: Joe Malkasian, Room 305 East, State Capitol, Madison, WI 53702.
