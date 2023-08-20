Justice will be served. Jack Smith is looking into Wisconsin’s fake electors along with six other fake-elector states. If Wisconsin’s fake electors were trying to overthrow the Wisconsin vote, they will be held accountable.
Thankfully, former President Trump is running for President again and giving Jack Smith all the time in the world to investigate MAGA efforts to subvert the Constitution, overthrow the vote, and sack the Capitol.
So far, over 1000 January 6 participants have been charged and more are being processed. Some are serving long sentences.
As Trump cases evolve, American citizens will be able to see how the rule of law works. Should the alleged Jan. 6 mob boss be able to intimidate witnesses? Do we have a two-tier justice system which holds average citizens accountable but does not hold the ultra-rich accountable?
Thanks to Donald Trump, citizens will be able to see the steady, slow-moving wheels of justice.
Then on November 5, 2024, citizens will vote if they want another term of Donald Trump, his pardons, and his court appointees or more Joe Biden and his “Build Back Better” and “Inflation Reduction Act” economy.
What an exciting choice! What a great time to participate in voting! Both candidates have a record. Register and peacefully exercise your democratic voting rights as a US citizen.
