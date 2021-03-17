HR. 1 was introduced in Congress on Jan 4, 2021, the first day of the current administration, the Speaker’s top priority. Its short title is “For the People Act 2021”. Sounds great, right? Remember Thomas Jefferson “It is the responsibility of every American to be informed”. This bill will REQUIRE states to allow early voting, same day registration and on-line registration, the last two of which diminish the ability to verify eligibility. It will REQUIRE officials to count ballots by people outside of their assigned precincts. It will PROHIBIT states from requiring ID to vote and LIMIT the ability of election officials to use the USPS address records or registration lists of other states to identify duplicate records. It has passed in the House and is now in the Senate for consideration. This bill is a violation of Amendment 10. (See Heritage.org)
HR.5 was introduced in Congress on Feb. 18, 2021.1ts short title is “The Equality Act”. Another admirable sounding bill. Who could oppose this one? Surely no decent, upstanding, compassionate person. Yet many do. Dare we look at some of their reasons? The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination on the basis of “race, color, religion, sex and national origin”. This bill seeks to add sexual orientation and gender identity to these categories. It will apply to all “public accommodations” including churches, schools, businesses, homeless shelters, It will allow biological males to access women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms by simply claiming to identify as females. Barring this access is NOT a belief that transsexuals are dangerous but that unscrupulous men with nefarious motives would have free rein to exploit this “right” to their advantage. This bill will allow biological males to compete in women’s sports events, in effect destroying Women’s rights to compete against their peers. Hospitals and doctors will be REQUIRED to provide sex-change therapies and surgeries upon request even against their professional judgment or religious beliefs. It deliberately states that there will be no recourse to the
Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993. It, too, has passed in the House. This bill is a direct assault on women’s rights and religious freedom. (See P1Media.com)
B23-0 171 (Minor Consent for Vaccinations Act of 2020) was passed by the District of Columbia City Council Dec. 23, 2020. This bill will allow children age 11 years (!?!) and up to give LEGAL consent to vaccinations even after their parents have made it known they do not consent. Schools, hospitals, clinics and insurance companies are FORBIDDEN from notifying parents of their child’s consent and any documentation to be HIDDEN from the parents. As DC is not a state, Congress has oversight and can veto this legislation. HJRes25 has been introduced in the House and SJRes7 in the Senate to do just that. They must act by March 23. This bill affects only DC but it will set a precedent and may embolden some states to follow suit. (See parentalrights.com)
If any of this concerns you please contact your Senators and Representative .
