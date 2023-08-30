Just a note congratulating all involved with the recent county fair.
It takes a lot of work by all involved.
And, wonderful coverage in the Ladysmith News.
It is a culmination of a year’s planning and working together by all involved.
Great job.
Carol Heath
Tony
