I am the current President of the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club, Inc. I attended the Weyerhaeuser TIF joint review board meeting on June 14th. It seems odd that someone from Madison would be monitoring the minutes of a board meeting in the Village of Weyerhaeuser? As best I can tell you have no connection to Weyerhaeuser and/or Rusk County. I am assuming someone is providing you information. The TIF plan and budget was setup in 2013 per WI state statues, and the budget included an inflation factor. Maybe you do not realize this, but construction costs have increased significantly in the past 10 years. This was mentioned to Ms. Wilk and she said, “that has nothing to do with the project budget,” well it has everything to do with it. Maybe your contact did not tell you, but WI State law has no requirement for a municipality to amend the project plan due to changing project costs.
Since I am assuming you have never been to Weyerhaeuser, you should know the TIF has allowed the Village to make substantial improvements. These improvements are beneficial to everyone in the village and county. For example, this past weekend a fundraiser was held at our Village Park to support the county law enforcement SWAT teams. Because of the village improvements and upkeep our venue can accommodate such events and attracts many people. This fundraiser helps our law enforcement purchase equipment to protect our county.
Many of the visitors to our community return because of the quality of the venue. They tell me on a regular basis “you sure have nice facilities in Weyerhaeuser.” These visitors will spend money and did your contact tell you that the county has a sales tax? Since you seem concerned about usk County, I sure hope you visit and spend some money here.
The TIF dollars have allowed the village to make improvements that otherwise they could not afford. This has brought new businesses to town; private residents are taking more interest in improving their properties and the village has been able to cleanup some blighted properties opening the opportunity for new housing and residents. This is called Economic Development. Also, you stated that the TIF project plan is completed, that is not correct, the village is NOT done with their project plan. Again, how can you make this statement when you are not here.
Last, why is the county finance director (Ms. Wilk) “auditing” the TIF districts in the county when each municipality has their own accountant? Also, during the meeting Ms. Wilk indicated “I feel the village should close their TIF.” I am sorry, but what she “feels” does not matter. The village is following their TIF plan that was established under state law. They are making improvements that help the village, county, state, and school districts. That is the purpose of a TIF district and Weyerhaeuser is meeting this objective.
Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club, Inc.
