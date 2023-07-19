I am the current President of the Weyerhaeuser Area Community Club, Inc. I attended the Weyerhaeuser TIF joint review board meeting on June 14th. It seems odd that someone from Madison would be monitoring the minutes of a board meeting in the Village of Weyerhaeuser? As best I can tell you have no connection to Weyerhaeuser and/or Rusk County. I am assuming someone is providing you information. The TIF plan and budget was setup in 2013 per WI state statues, and the budget included an inflation factor. Maybe you do not realize this, but construction costs have increased significantly in the past 10 years. This was mentioned to Ms. Wilk and she said, “that has nothing to do with the project budget,” well it has everything to do with it. Maybe your contact did not tell you, but WI State law has no requirement for a municipality to amend the project plan due to changing project costs.

Since I am assuming you have never been to Weyerhaeuser, you should know the TIF has allowed the Village to make substantial improvements. These improvements are beneficial to everyone in the village and county. For example, this past weekend a fundraiser was held at our Village Park to support the county law enforcement SWAT teams. Because of the village improvements and upkeep our venue can accommodate such events and attracts many people. This fundraiser helps our law enforcement purchase equipment to protect our county.

