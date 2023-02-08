It seems to me that there are lots of negative feelings between groups in this country. It seems as we have devolved into the Hatfields and McCoys. We don’t like, trust or tolerate each other (I must admit I am part of the problem). What is most troubling is that we accuse each other of being evil and ignorant. And what could be tragic is this situation could lead to major violence. We are already seeing some of this. According to several sources there have been over forty mass shootings (defined as four or more persons killed and/or wounded per incident) already in 2023.
I wonder if we could move back from this situation by showing Kindness to each other. The beauty of this undertaking is it would not require any changes in our laws, it would not require any monetary funding, and it would require only a minimum amount of effort on our part.
