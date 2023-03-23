After reviewing my ballot on MyVote.WI.gov, I researched the 3 referenda on the ballot. I recommend everyone take the time to do their own research.
The first one reads: “Conditions of release before conviction. shall section 8 {2} of the article 1 of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm? This is already in our constitution with one extra word: serious bodily harm. I understand what serious bodily harm means. Serious harm is very vague and would be up to our legislators to interpret. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is recommending we vote NO on the first two. They lay out their reasons to vote NO on the first and second referenda in a very clear and concise manner. Please do your own homework.
The third referendum reads: “Shall able-bodied childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?” This referendum is on the ballot as a poll. Just asking your opinion to bring out the vote for a weak candidate. If they really want our opinion, ask us some good questions. Like: “Shall we overturn the 1849 abortion ban law and go back to Roe vs Wade laws?”, “Do you want a flat tax?”, “Should we protect Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid?”
I moved here from Florida and there we have a saying: “Don’t stand too close to the water’s edge. Even if you can’t see the gators, the gators can see you.”
You may not want to talk about politics or tough issues, but the politicians are watching for who comes out to vote and what we vote on. We are standing way too close to the edge. Vote the whole ballot and vote for Judge Janet. It’s time to rebalance the WI Supreme Court and begin our journey of pushing back from the edge.
