After reviewing my ballot on MyVote.WI.gov, I researched the 3 referenda on the ballot. I recommend everyone take the time to do their own research.

The first one reads: “Conditions of release before conviction. shall section 8 {2} of the article 1 of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm? This is already in our constitution with one extra word: serious bodily harm. I understand what serious bodily harm means. Serious harm is very vague and would be up to our legislators to interpret. The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin is recommending we vote NO on the first two. They lay out their reasons to vote NO on the first and second referenda in a very clear and concise manner. Please do your own homework.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.