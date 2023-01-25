We are writing on behalf of the Friends of the Rusk County Animal Shelter to ask for your help and support. We are a 501 C3 that was organized in 2009 to raise funds to benefit the animals in our local shelter which is now located on Doughty Road in the Ladysmith Industrial Park.
The reason for this letter is to ask for your support for the building of an addition that is so greatly needed on the west side of the animal shelter. This addition would also include a quarantine room which our shelter currently does not have. We are starting to run out of room to keep all of the animals that are brought in, and have nowhere to put a sick animal to keep it separated from the general population.
Any support will be highly appreciated. Please note that all contributions you make will go towards the building fund. Your financial help will help our organization continue providing assistance to the animals at our shelter.
If you are able to donate, please send your donation to The Friends of the Rusk County Animal Shelter, (FRCAS), P.O. Box 24, Ladysmith, WI 54848. Or please feel free to contact Deb Moss, 715-415-2609, Paula Carow, 715-415-3467 or Michal Mendleski, 715- 532-9954 with any questions or concerns you might have.
Thank you for any donation that you can make. We rely on your generosity to help us make a difference in the lives of the animals at the shelter.
Michal Mendleski, President
Paula Carow, Vice President/Secretary
