Last night I attended the community forum on Election Integrity sponsored by the Flambeau Falls Truthseekers.  I was greeted very warmly by many community members.  Then I sat and listened to a lot of allegations without proof.  The audience was expected to believe that the presenter, Douglas Frank, has uncovered massive widespread fraud in every state going back 30 years to when we began to use voting machines.  He claims to have sound evidence but when he has taken that evidence to Secretaries of State, election clerks and officials, state legislators, Governors, courts and judges, he has gotten no results.  He wants us to believe this because all of them are part of the cheating and/or the coverup in every state across our nation.  He claims it is not because his evidence is not sound or decisive. 

His simple solution is for each community to work to get rid of voting machines. This left me wondering- can all of this widespread election fraud, coverup and general corruption be solved just by getting rid of some machines?   

