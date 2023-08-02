Last night I attended the community forum on Election Integrity sponsored by the Flambeau Falls Truthseekers. I was greeted very warmly by many community members. Then I sat and listened to a lot of allegations without proof. The audience was expected to believe that the presenter, Douglas Frank, has uncovered massive widespread fraud in every state going back 30 years to when we began to use voting machines. He claims to have sound evidence but when he has taken that evidence to Secretaries of State, election clerks and officials, state legislators, Governors, courts and judges, he has gotten no results. He wants us to believe this because all of them are part of the cheating and/or the coverup in every state across our nation. He claims it is not because his evidence is not sound or decisive.
His simple solution is for each community to work to get rid of voting machines. This left me wondering- can all of this widespread election fraud, coverup and general corruption be solved just by getting rid of some machines?
Throughout his speech I had to listen to calls for violence, intimidation and harassment against government and election officials. He made vulgar and insulting remarks toward women. He was demeaning and dismissive of disabled voters, even using his own daughter as a pawn in his performance.
I was told in advance that I would be able to share a differing opinion and that the group welcomes dialogue. I tried to share that I am all for citizens being informed and engaged in making sure we have fair elections but I am very worried about the division in this country and disinformation campaigns like this that are stoking fear and distrust in all of our government systems. I am worried about where this will lead and wondering why we can’t all just work together to solve problems and improve our systems without all of this drama and escalation.
I asked Dr. Frank about an interview he gave to CNN in which he stated “It’ll be a constitutional crisis, it will be a crisis, it’s going to happen, it’s inevitable and I am helping that happen- yes.” I stated that this is not a game, a constitutional crisis leads to government paralysis, loss of legitimacy and civil war. I asked him if that is his desire. He explained that his goal is to spread information so that when that happens, the damage, casualties and length of the war will be diminished.
By the time I was 2 minutes in to speaking, there were at least 15 audience members yelling at me.
I love my country. I love my community. Please, treasured friends and neighbors, tread carefully here.
