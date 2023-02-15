The following is a first hand account from a bear hunter that wrote to the newspaper a few years ago about the unethical abuse that the DNR allows toward our wildlife.
I was excited to spend a day in the woods with my two brother-in-laws. They had promised an exciting day that I would not soon forget, well they were right on one count-I shall never forget this day.
It seems like up here in the north country it is against the law to chase deer with dogs, but no one ever told the DNR that this also go for chasing bear for that is how we were to spend this beautiful day in the northwoods.
What kind of sport is this, chasing after an innocent old bear who had been minding her own business, disturbing no one?
After a hour of those biting at her legs, the bear totally worn out, they called off the dogs and we were going on the hunt out another, more lively bear. I had had it, but having no other way to to get back to the house I stayed there for a continuation of this depravity. How in heaven’s name can this be called a sport? One scared bear, five dogs and four grown men? It’s beyond me how a animal agencies allow this?
One of the hunters from Minnesota left in disgust and I followed afterwards. I have thought about this all week and have thought, if we could hunt criminals like this, men who have done injustice to society, I’d be all for it. But one of natures most beautiful creatures does not deserve this kind of frightening chase..
Seeing this old bear completely worn, with her back leaning against a small oak tree, never big enough to hold her weight and grown men laughing at her condition, made me sick.
No, I shall never forget this day nor will I never have much esteem for my brother-in-law. I just hope this letter in some way might stir the public to do something about his game that the big boys play.
I’m submitting this article to bring it to the attention of citizens that the technology is available to humanely curb animal population that the DNR doesn’t want to acknowledge.
The Humane Society of United States (HSUS) believes immunocontraception can offer a humane, non lethal solution to local problems of animal over-population. Immunocontraception is already being used on wild horses, wild boars, african elephants, and zoo animals.
It is safe, effective vaccine and practical tool for humane control of wildlife population.
Porcine Zona Pellucide (PZP) is administered by hand injection or via a dart fired from a dart rifle or blow gun pistol. Darting is the preferred method. If they can dart african elephants, they can dart wolfs, deer, bear and so on here in Wisconsin.
Cost is $25.00. per vaccine. The DNR already has close to two million dollars that they collected from the wolf hunting lottery, so the money is already there and can be put to good use.
DNR is asking for us to nominate people/organization for the ethical hunter award this year.
I nominate the ethical award to the Humane Society of the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.