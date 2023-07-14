Rusk County taxpayers who live outside of municipalities really have a hero in Jaimie Wilk, Rusk County Finance Director. According to the 12Jun2023 Joint Review Board Meeting Minutes, Wilk asked the Village Board to consider closing the Weyerhaeuser Tax Incremental District (TID) to allow Rusk County and the two school districts the opportunity to use its share of the annual tax funds. The original (TID) plan called for a projected cost of $1,625,000. That project has been completed. However, the Village of Weyerhaeuser has continued to spend, using over DOUBLE ($3,344,178) the TID funds originally planned.

Trustee Amy Hajdasz pointed out that everything the Village has used the funds for were projects in the plan and legal. Erv Murray asked if the County expected the Village to really give up the TID? Murray indicated the reason for setting up the TID was “so that money came stayed here.” This may be legal, but is it ETHICAL?

