Rusk County taxpayers who live outside of municipalities really have a hero in Jaimie Wilk, Rusk County Finance Director. According to the 12Jun2023 Joint Review Board Meeting Minutes, Wilk asked the Village Board to consider closing the Weyerhaeuser Tax Incremental District (TID) to allow Rusk County and the two school districts the opportunity to use its share of the annual tax funds. The original (TID) plan called for a projected cost of $1,625,000. That project has been completed. However, the Village of Weyerhaeuser has continued to spend, using over DOUBLE ($3,344,178) the TID funds originally planned.
Trustee Amy Hajdasz pointed out that everything the Village has used the funds for were projects in the plan and legal. Erv Murray asked if the County expected the Village to really give up the TID? Murray indicated the reason for setting up the TID was “so that money came stayed here.” This may be legal, but is it ETHICAL?
Unfortunately, it appears the Village expects county taxpayers outside of the Village to pick up the cost for economic development within the Village. I hope the folks in South Ford, Marshall, Murry, Grow, and other townships like how their tax money is being spent. Do you want your County and School District taxes to be lowered? Tell your County Supervisor to get the TIDs closed after the initial projects have been completed. With 12 TIDs currently in Rusk County, there’s a lot of County tax dollars paying for MUNICIPAL economic development.
It appears that TIDs aren’t as simple as some lead us to believe. TIDs AREN’T set up to cover specific projects or upgrades, then be closed when those projects/upgrades are completed. Rather they are intended to be kept open as a regular source of income for the municipalities, sometimes for as long as 40 years! That’s a very long time for monies to be funneled to municipality development rather than going to the County and school districts, as was intended by our forefathers.
