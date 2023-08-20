I would personally like to thank everyone for the support shown to the Ladysmith Lions over the past weekend. We served food and beverages at our Lions booth at the Rusk County Junior Fair, and our turnout was fantastic as always. The community’s support of the Lions organization is so appreciated.
I want to remind everyone who patronized our booth that 100% of what we raise at events like this one goes back into the community. Lions is an international organization, in fact, the largest service organization in the world, and each chapter is required to give everything back. Our local Lions chapter gives to the community by way of scholarships to area schools, the Leader Dog program, vision screening in the schools, support of the food pantries and Back Pack Program, contributions to the Wildlife Restoration Association, eyeglass and hearing aide collection, diabetes awareness education, emergency eye bank transportation, and support of Wisconsin’s Lions Camp for disabled children, to name but a few. We regularly have special requests from other organizations in the community and rarely do we turn them down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.