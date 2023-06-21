FDR in one of his fireside chats stated “we only have to fear: fear itself. It seems to me that we as a nation are fearing fear itself.
According to Forbes magazine (a non partisan business publication) there were nearly 20 million guns purchased in the US in 2022. According to a Gallup Poll conducted in Aug of 2019 roughly 63% of gun owners stated they owned a firearm for personal protection. If this figure is at all accurate nearly two thirds of all gun owners fear for their safety.
