After reading Steve Weiss’ letter in last week’s paper my first thought was “we must be doing something right when the opposition can only respond with personal attacks.” Instead of researching to either prove or disprove the facts presented, Weiss chose to throw mud in his letter to the editor.
Two years ago, I believed that vaccines were safe and effective and that the FDA and CDC had our best interest in mind. What I have learned since, through researching and digging, is that vaccines are “unavoidable unsafe” as stated by the vaccine companies in their request for immunity from liability (HR 5546; 42 USC 300aa-22) which was signed by President Reagan in 1986, and that the three letter agencies are controlled by the vaccine companies who are more interested in power and money than the health of the people.
I attended the conference at Hillsdale College and helped assemble the material presented at the FFTS forum referenced. An outline of each of the speaker’s talking points with many facts presented by these researchers was handed out. The evening’s focus was on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr and his presentation. RFK, Jr cites many studies and cases to support his position regarding pharma corruption and agency capture. He encourages everyone to question what he says and has challenged government and pharma “experts” to debate him. Why has no one taken up that challenge? If what he says is in fact untrue, why has he not been sued? While I do not share many of his political views, I do respect the work he has done to expose the corruption in the vaccine and pharma industry. I encourage everyone to listen to his speech and review the data he presented.
Weiss also ridiculed Dr. Naomi Wolf in her presentation regarding the Pfizer documents. What he fails to say is that all of these “preposterous falsehoods” came directly from Pfizer’s own studies regarding the safety of the vaccine which they and the government attempted to bury for 75 years.
I encourage everyone to review this information that can be found on the FFTS website at fftruthseekers.com. Do your own research and make up your own mind, don’t blindly follow the narrative. Question everything... research and verify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.