After reading Steve Weiss’ letter in last week’s paper my first thought was “we must be doing something right when the opposition can only respond with personal attacks.” Instead of researching to either prove or disprove the facts presented, Weiss chose to throw mud in his letter to the editor. 

Two years ago, I believed that vaccines were safe and effective and that the FDA and CDC had our best interest in mind. What I have learned since, through researching and digging, is that vaccines are “unavoidable unsafe” as stated by the vaccine companies in their request for immunity from liability (HR 5546; 42 USC 300aa-22) which was signed by President Reagan in 1986, and that the three letter agencies are controlled by the vaccine companies who are more interested in power and money than the health of the people. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.