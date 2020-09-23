On September 15, 2020, Scientific American, in the first presidential endorsement in the magazine’s 175 year history endorsed Joe Biden for President. The editors said they felt “compelled” to do such because President Trump’s well-documented rejection of science, from climate change to the coronavirus, has cost tens of thousands of American lives.
Trump has “hobbled U.S. preparations for climate change, falsely claiming it does not exist and pulling out of international agreements to mitigate it.”
The magazine further quotes from Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” on the president knowingly misleading Americans about the dangers of COVID-19.
“Trump repeatedly lied to the public about the deadly threat of the disease, saying it was not a serious concern and ‘this is like a flu’ when he knew it was more lethal and highly transmissible.”
The magazine continues, Biden, in contrast, “Comes prepared with plans to control COVID-19, improve health care, reduce carbon emissions and restore the role of legitimate science in policy making.”
“The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death.” “We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.”
Karsten Wedwick
Ladysmith
