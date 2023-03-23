We, the undersigned, are supporting Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Together we have over 45 years of service as circuit court judges, and we believe Judge Protasiewicz is the best choice on April 4, 2023. She has served over 25 years as an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County representing the people of the state of Wisconsin. She has served as circuit court judge in Milwaukee for almost 10 years. In her nearly 35 years of public service, she has proven to be dedicated to the rule of law and upholding citizens’ rights. Judge Protasiewicz shares our Wisconsin values and will be a good fit on our Supreme Court with her practical and common sense approach to the law. In addition to her extensive professional experience, she is a very nice down-to-earth person who will be a unifier and not a divider. Remember to vote on or before April 4, 2023.
