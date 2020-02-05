On behalf of the Ladysmith Police Department I would like to take a moment to express appreciation to the Sabani family, Ladysmith Family Restaurant staff and the community that supported the fundraiser that was held on January 28, 2020 at the Ladysmith Family Restaurant.
Over the past nine years, the Ladysmith Family Restaurant has generously donated funds to the Ladysmith Police Department along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office and the Ladysmith Fire Department from this event.
In the past, funds have been used to increase officer safety and provide certain tools to complete the job. Items purchased in the past include, new service weapons, service weapon lights, Tasers, active shooter rifle plates and helmets, just to name a few.
Our department is truly blessed to have this support from the Ladysmith Family Restaurant and the community.
These donations have been greatly appreciated.
Kevin G. Julien
Ladysmith Police Chief
