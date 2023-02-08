Our country has faced a number of climate change disasters these past years, and it appears that they are going to continue unless we make some basic changes in our current lifestyles.

At the same time there is more human migration going on in our hemisphere as well as in the southern hemisphere. Because of climate-related changes, people are displaced from their homes and their countries, because of rising waters, drought conditions and dwindling earth resources. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.