Our country has faced a number of climate change disasters these past years, and it appears that they are going to continue unless we make some basic changes in our current lifestyles.
At the same time there is more human migration going on in our hemisphere as well as in the southern hemisphere. Because of climate-related changes, people are displaced from their homes and their countries, because of rising waters, drought conditions and dwindling earth resources.
When people are forced from their homes, they face insecurities of food, shelter, and work. The International Organization of Migration stresses that migrants are “particularly vulnerable to trafficking, forced labor, and modern slavery”. They are vulnerable because they are temporarily living in shelters or insecure conditions. They are separated from family, disconnected from support services, and unable to earn income and be self-sufficient. And they may not speak the local language and cannot communicate with authorities if they face physical harm or degradation.
There are two basic kinds of human trafficking: sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking. Both are found in our country and around the world.
You are familiar with the Williston, ND oil fields. Girls from Northern Wisconsin, and native Reservations in WI, MN and ND, are abducted or lured by pimps and taken there to work as prostitutes. There are entire hotels dedicated to providing sex services to oil workers. This is also happening in Suriname, Guyana, Madagascar and Columbia.
The supply chains for new climate changing industries such as solar panels, and wind turbines are using forced labor to mine the raw materials used in them. Solar panel production needs silicon metal. The Peoples’ Republic of China (PRC) is a big supplier. They have state-sponsored forced labor programs targeting Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups. A million or more minorities are detained in indoctrination camps, and experience torture, assault and psychological trauma.
In 2021 President Biden signed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act into law. It prohibits products from the PRC to enter the United States unless the US Customs and Border Protection determines that these products were not produced with forced labor.
Wind turbines need copper which is mined in Zambia. Poor families living in poverty are used as workers. The air and water pollution created in copper mining affects women and children the most. Women also face gender-based violence and prostitution.
Rechargable batteries used in solar panels, electric cars, smartphones, and other common household appliances need cobalt. Seventy percent of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Forced child labor is used in these large mining sites where rock is dug up from the bottom of deep pits. The children are exploited in these deadly work conditions and they suffer other abuses also. They dig the tunnels of these cobalt mines.
A class action suit was filed against Apple, Dell, Google, Microsoft and Tesla in 2019 by 14 Congolese families whose children were killed or maimed in the mines. Although the suit was eventually dismissed it has spurred industries to strengthen the governance of its supply chains.
As consumers of these new products resulting from climate change we need to know if they were produced by trafficked persons. Consumers need to band together to demand that workers be respected human beings, not be trafficked as forced labor, and given safe work conditions along with a living wage.
Information gathered from Stop Trafficking Newsletter published by US Catholic Sisters Against Human Trafficking.
