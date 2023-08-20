I attended the presentation of the Flambeau Falls Truth Seekers (FFTS) on August 8. FFTS member Yvonne Rands summarized lectures delivered in March at Michigan’s Hillsdale College. Rands said, according to Naomi Wolf, Covid vaccines turned women’s breast milk blue-green. In another preposterous falsehood, Wolf claimed 80% of pregnant women administered the vaccine suffered miscarriages. (Wolf has been banned from social media for spreading Covid lies.) Capping off the evening was a taped speech by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., current presidential candidate and self-described poster child for the anti-vax community. In his speech, without evidence, Kennedy said childhood vaccines cause autism — the overwhelming consensus of the medical community disagrees. Reluctance of parents to immunize their children has led to outbreaks of measles, and even rare cases of polio, which had been eliminated in the U.S. in 1979.  Kennedy, employing only anecdote and insinuation, went on to disparage both Covid vaccines and use of masks during our recent pandemic.

The hallmark of a conspiracy theory — Kennedy’s stock-in-trade: the CIA killed his uncle, he told Yvonne Rands after his talk — is a belief system promulgated without evidence. Associations are put forth as demonstrating definitive cause and effect. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.