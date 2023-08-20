I attended the presentation of the Flambeau Falls Truth Seekers (FFTS) on August 8. FFTS member Yvonne Rands summarized lectures delivered in March at Michigan’s Hillsdale College. Rands said, according to Naomi Wolf, Covid vaccines turned women’s breast milk blue-green. In another preposterous falsehood, Wolf claimed 80% of pregnant women administered the vaccine suffered miscarriages. (Wolf has been banned from social media for spreading Covid lies.) Capping off the evening was a taped speech by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., current presidential candidate and self-described poster child for the anti-vax community. In his speech, without evidence, Kennedy said childhood vaccines cause autism — the overwhelming consensus of the medical community disagrees. Reluctance of parents to immunize their children has led to outbreaks of measles, and even rare cases of polio, which had been eliminated in the U.S. in 1979. Kennedy, employing only anecdote and insinuation, went on to disparage both Covid vaccines and use of masks during our recent pandemic.
The hallmark of a conspiracy theory — Kennedy’s stock-in-trade: the CIA killed his uncle, he told Yvonne Rands after his talk — is a belief system promulgated without evidence. Associations are put forth as demonstrating definitive cause and effect.
In a recent talk to FFTS, Douglas Frank, a prominent election denier, advocated violence against secretaries of state who might refuse to illegally certify the 2024 election in favor of the 45th president, should Joe Biden lawfully win re-election. FFTS’s leader gave $250,000 to finance 2000 Mules, a documentary purporting to show 2000 Democratic operatives, working in cahoots with local non-profits, illegally stuffed ballot drop boxes in five key swing states — Wisconsin included — handing the election to Biden. Outside of Mar-a-Lago, the film has been panned for poor quality of its “evidence”; even Rupert Murdoch’s media empire has either ignored or savaged it. These FFTS initiatives undermine democratic institutions, and citizens’ faith in democracy. Is that FFTS’s goal?
After Kennedy’s taped talk, I was given a chance to respond. I said Covid vaccination rates in the U.S., Canada and Japan currently sit at 68%, 84% and 82%, respectively. In fact, vaccination rates in every Western European country exceed America’s. The U.S. has lost over 1.1 million people to Covid, a per capita death rate higher than every other country in the western world. Canada’s Covid death rate is 4/10 ours; Japan’s is 20% of America’s. In addition to a higher vaccination rate, Japanese pandemic mask usage, informed by a culture of courtesy, was much higher than the U.S., which contributed to Japan’s markedly decreased mortality. Kennedy’s perspective has been highly effective: he and his ilk have convinced enough Americans to not get vaccinated to contribute to our Covid death rate sitting on top of the developed world.
FFTS bills itself as a Christian organization seeking to “take action to uphold our God-given rights.”
The Bible I read, though, is light on rights, but heavy on responsibilities.
Instead of advocating a me-first philosophy, think of the good FFTS could do by devoting themselves to upholding the teachings of Matthew 25, and The Great Commandment!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.