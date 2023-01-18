Very soon the Barron Spotlighters will be performing the play “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” written by Edward Albee. This play was controversial when it was first performed back in 1962, and this controversy remains today. From the harsh/crude language that is used to the relationship issues displayed by the actors, this is a play that sets out to challenge assumptions about what a play could and should be.
The Barron Spotlighters wants to let everyone know that we are fully aware what this play entails and how it might be perceived by some in the community. We had several meetings where we discussed this play at length, including the positives and the negatives associated with the play, and how it would be perceived by the community at large.
