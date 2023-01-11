I want to express appreciation to my beautiful daughter, Charissa, for all the help over the years you have given me and especially through the snowstorm with your caring, courage, understanding and loyalty.
There was the selflessness of my son, Jim, for taking us in for a few days.
There was family member, Pat Morgan for the plowing and cutting of trees.
There were friends. There was also the Ladysmith Ambulance, Marshfield Hospital, Ladysmith Fire Department and Ladysmith Police Department.
With the ambulance it was a job, but I found caring and loving attendants went with it.
I am sure they had many calls for people without electric, heat and phone, and were snowed in.
May our Lord and God bless each and every one of you that helped me and husband, Jim.
A grateful citizen, wife, mom, grandmom and great-grandmom.
Barbara Ann Bouzard Stanton
