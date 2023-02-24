Regarding the upcoming advisory referendum:
The wording of the referendum is a perfect example of blaming the victim. The vast majority of Food Share recipients who can work, do work. If we want to reduce the amount of working people who qualify for Food Share all we need to do is insist they are paid a liveable wage. Why should tax payers subsidize employers who pay thier employees so little they qualify for Food Share? Let’s have an advisory referendum that reads “Are you in favor of subsidizing employers who pay thier employees so little that thier employees qualify for food share?”
(0) comments
