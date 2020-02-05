Not to long ago I received a note in the mail informing me that it is illegal for pastors, in America, to directly support a political candidate in church. Of course, no name and no return address were on the note. That information should send a chill down your spine, that pastors and priests would be denied freedom of speech in America. It should make you downright angry. Didn’t veterans die for Christian leader’s freedom too? The very sad thing is the person is partly correct. There is an IRS code that threatens pastors and priests with the loss of their tax exempt status if they directly endorse a political candidate during a church service. But the fact remains that the IRS has never enforced that law even when there has been blatant disregard for that law. It’s probably because, even I can think of a half dozen non-Christian, tax exempt, organizations that endorse political candidates all the time. The law horrifically singles out Christian leaders and is probably not enforceable.
To be on the safe side pastors and priests can publicly endorse a political candidate at any function other than during the church service. They can also preach their heart out during the church service as to the moral, ethical and spiritual values voters in their congregation should look for in a political candidate. They can also provide information as to where all the candidates stand on the issues that should be important for Christians to know before they vote. Take this article to your pastor or priest and ask them to preach some messages on the right and wrong of some of the major issues and how that should influence the Christian voter.
For pastors and priests who would like free legal information on this issue can get it through the Liberty Council. A book and video, Silence Is Not An Option, are available for free to church leaders at liberty@LC.org.
The vocal minority has run politics and our country for way to long. Threatening the loss of tax-exempt status for Christian churches is a tactic used to silence the moral majority. It is time for Christians and their leaders to speak out boldly and vote Biblical ethics, morality and common sense back into our state and federal political leaders. No excuses, get out and vote.
Lynn Fredrick
Ladysmith
