I would like to respond to Bruce Anderson’s letter regarding the Trump supporters’ devotion.
My take is that if you only watch or read right wing media, you will be convinced that he did nothing wrong, and the evil left is out to get him.
Not yet convinced? Join the Flambeau Falls Truth Seekers. They are still searching.
Tony Ziesler
Ladysmith
