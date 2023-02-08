The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all that continue support the needs of others in our communities.
When we all work together, whether It’s through donations, volunteering to ring the bell, or hosting the small red kettle in your businesses, it all makes a lasting impact on our county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.