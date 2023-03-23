In a legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems in their defamation court suit against Fox News, quotations from Fox newscasters Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham proved that their public assurances to listeners that Trump won the 2000 election were lies—They didn’t believe it themselves. And this delusion was confirmed under oath by Mr. Murdoch, the owner of Fox News.
So finally the truth is out and , if you Google the subject now, you will find many news articles criticizing Fox News for their dishonesty. BUT none of these articles came from Fox News! Since it seems that many news viewers watch Fox News only, those viewers will never become aware of this deception. Just as with climate change, Fox News will continue to profit from what they think their percentage of the viewing public wants to hear and not hear, true or not. But how can a person trust anything they say now?
