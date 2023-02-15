Letter to the Bruce School District, considering the math curriculum.
2+2=5. That is my opinion and my reality. Bruce School needs to teach my opinion to students. The students need to know that 2+2=5. It doesn’t matter if 2+2=5 is true. What matters is that my opinion be taught to students because that is my reality. That is my opinion. You should leave it to parents to correct their children at home after school.
If you’re sitting there thinking what I’ve said is ridiculous. You’re right. It is ridiculous to hold one person’s opinion over reality.
Sunday, Jan. 29th I learned Bruce School was holding a cross-dressing transgender day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Transgenderism is not something I want my sons to learn about. Confirming if Bruce School was celebrating transgenderism and encouraging students to cross-dress, I spoke with the principal.
He confirmed students in 6-12 grade would be encouraged to participate in cross-dressing later that week. He was unsure why this theme of school spirit was chosen and did not know who was supervising this decision. I informed him my children would not be attending school on Feb. 1 because I do not want my children exposed to inappropriate and immoral behavior.
Later that day I spoke with the principal who said transgender day was changed. Two top administrators told me that my stand on transgender was only my opinion.
My stand of 2+2=5 is also my opinion. Neither of these opinions are true.
Cross-dressing and transgenderism are grooming and brainwashing attempts aimed at sexualizing children and was encouraged by adults in the school. Teachers and school administrators should protect children, not encourage them to engage in dangerous, unsafe activities.
The seed of transgenderism was planted at Bruce School after the theme was changed. Students still carried the immoral theme out. Later in the evening of Feb. 1, I learned my pastor and his wife saw a male Bruce School student step off the school bus wearing a dress.
So many adults lie to children, telling them they can be anything they want to be. Instead of encouraging children to embrace the person they are, building on those strengths and amazing abilities, adults tell them, “that’s not good enough.” By encouraging cross-dressing and transgenderism, adults are telling children that they are not good enough as they are.
We’ve got to stop lying to our children about this destructive behavior. Children are good enough.
We have to question how cross-dressing and transgenderism affects other, stable children. When stable children see mentally ill, disturbed children who don’t even know what gender they are – how does it affect them? We must ask why we choose to elevate and celebrate the fringe opinions of mentally ill individuals above the normal, moral majority?
Allowing this behavior allows mentally ill people to run your school.
Historical examples show where cross-dressing and transgenderism rose in magnitude within a culture. Every single time it destroyed that culture. I encourage you to look it up in the Bible.
Allowing a group of unsupervised children to think cross-dressing and transgenderism should be a school spirit day is alarming.
The COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown taught parents they could homeschool their children to teach a stronger moral foundation, science, math, reading and individualized education.
It is time we listen to those who are grounded in truth and science and not those trying to influence by opinion.
Consider: Matthew 18:6 But who so shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.
