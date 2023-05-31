I attended the Rusk County Board meeting on May 23rd. The agenda clearly stated there was a time for “PUBLIC COMMENT - Limited to five minutes per person’”. As far as I could tell, no one got unruly or went over their allotted time but, after a few people made comments an unelected County employee spoke up and announced no more public comments were allowed unless they were approved of by this person. No more public input was made.
This does not seem right to me. Although I didn’t agree with everything said, I agree with their right to express their thoughts. Public comment time is for the public to address the Board about concerns they have that affect the County, not just what certain people want to hear.
