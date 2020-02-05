Wisconsin needs a conservative warrior in Congress. Someone who will stand up to special interests and work with President Trump to keep our economy strong and defend our borders. The Seventh Congressional District has the opportunity to vote for such a person in Jason Church.
Mr. Church served in the Army and lost both of his legs while deployed to Afghanistan. He was raised in a family that valued service. Even though the Taliban took his ability to fight in uniform he wants to continue to serve the American people.
We need more representatives in Washington like Jason Church. He is running because he loves his country and wants to work for his fellow Americans. Mr. Church is not a career politician, but an outsider like President Trump who wants to make our country great.
Jason Church is a principled conservative who will fight to bring common sense back to Washington. He will defend our constitutional rights, especially the Second Amendment. He is staunchly pro life, rejecting tax-payer funding of abortion and supporting a constitutional amendment banning infanticide. Mr. Church supported President Trump from day one. He will continue to support the President against the radical left and will work with him to create jobs and strengthen our military.
Washington, D.C. doesn’t need another career politician. It needs a public servant who will fight on behalf of the American people. Jason Church is the conservative leader Wisconsin’s Seventh Congressional District needs in our nation’s capital.
Bryan Johnson
Ladysmith
