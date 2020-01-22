Documentaries are well-researched subject. The definition is a movie or television or radio program that provides a factual record or report. Public Broadcast Service (PBS) Frontline is one such television program. If one misses the program, one can see it on the internet for a period of time, pbs.org/frontline.
Twin Cities PBS (TPT), Channel 2, Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Wednesday, Jan. 15 – Frontline has a documentary “America’s Great Divide: From Obama to Trump.” 2 nights – 4 hour series on how America’s polarized politics came to be. Check your local listing, if you watch another area’s PBS programming.
Another PBS program, Democracy Now, is definitely worth listening. The Jan. 7 and 10 program discusses the Netflix’s documentary, “The Great Hack,” exploring the dark side of social media. It’s especially informative if one visits Facebook and/or takes on-line surveys. The January 7th and 10th, Democracy Now.org., program briefly covers Cambridge Analytica’s whistleblower, Brittany Kaiser, plus more. It discussed how Cambridge Analytica used military techniques plus Facebook, other internet questionnaires, and peoples responses of likes and dislikes to determine if and how to manipulate people/voters worldwide, just as companies use in their ads to persuade usage. It discusses how Wisconsin and a few other states were targeted. The Netflix Documentary, which won awards in Great Britain, “The Great Hack,” refers to the hack of the mind, thegreathack.com. The Democracy Now program interviewed authors of well researched books “Control Room,” on the Iraq war and “The Square” both by Jehane Noujaim and Karin Amer, and Emma Briant’s upcoming book “Propaganda Machine.” The above mentioned Democracy Now programs are available on the internet now for a short time or one can download the app, Democracy Now. The first 15 minutes of Democracy Now programs cover regular news, then the program subject starts.
Cheryl Moskal
Lakewood, Colo
Previous area/county resident
