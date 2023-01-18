We would like to support the candidacy of Dr. Steven Weiss for the Ladysmith City Council, district 5 (primary, February 21, 2023).
Dr. Weiss, an internist, joined the Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith more than a year ago. Previously he practiced with the Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire for 32 years.
Dr. Weiss was always active in the community. In Eau Claire, he was on the board of directors for the Western Wisconsin Epilepsy Society, the local chapter of the American Cancer Society, the Bolton Refuge House (domestic violence shelter), the Visiting Nurse Association of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, and the Leadership Circle of the Chippewa Valley United Way. His main charitable focus has been the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, where, as Board President, he led a successful $1.2 million fundraising effort.
Dr. Weiss enjoys bringing varied groups of people together to work toward common goals. His priorities would be to expand employment opportunities for Ladysmith’s hard-working folks, and to market our area as the recreational destination it deserves to be.
We know Dr. Weiss well. He is a great doctor, an effective communicator and exploding with energy—full of sincere desire to improve the lot of anything surrounding him. And he can do it.
Please, help to elect him to the City Council. Vote for him!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.