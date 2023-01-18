We would like to support the candidacy of Dr. Steven Weiss for the Ladysmith City Council, district 5 (primary, February 21, 2023). 

Dr. Weiss, an internist, joined the Marshfield Clinic in Ladysmith more than a year ago. Previously he practiced with the Mayo Clinic, Eau Claire for 32 years. 

