I have faith in the future, because of critical thinkers like Sr. Cecilia Fandel and Michael Doran who wrote Letters to the editor in the Ladysmith News 2 weeks ago, against Christian religion exercising dominion over the US. Sr. Cecilia outlined in a very historic account how religious fanatics can run amok if we as a country are not vigilant and protect the rights of people who have different religious beliefs and want to erase history.

Some politicians want to erase history to protect their own reputation because their family history had benefited from slavery both financially and politically. Even if they themselves did not participate in atrocities they benefited by them. It’s called generational wealth. 

