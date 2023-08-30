I have faith in the future, because of critical thinkers like Sr. Cecilia Fandel and Michael Doran who wrote Letters to the editor in the Ladysmith News 2 weeks ago, against Christian religion exercising dominion over the US. Sr. Cecilia outlined in a very historic account how religious fanatics can run amok if we as a country are not vigilant and protect the rights of people who have different religious beliefs and want to erase history.
Some politicians want to erase history to protect their own reputation because their family history had benefited from slavery both financially and politically. Even if they themselves did not participate in atrocities they benefited by them. It’s called generational wealth.
Michael Doran, made me recall, when I was in Sunday school all those years ago, six years of bible school to be exact. Every Sunday, I would get dressed with my Sunday best, little white gloves and one of two little hats that my mother made me wear. One blue hat and one yellow that I would wear on alternate Sundays.
8:00 every Sunday morning I was ready with a bible question. Like Michael, I also wanted to know, why do I have to feel guilty for someone else eating a apple? How was it possible for Noah to round up millions of animals, reptiles, birds and insects to put on his boat? When I was told one of the 10 commandments was Thou shall not kill, I questioned, why my parents slaughtered a pig every year? I was told to shut up and eat. Too many questions that my Sunday school teacher or my parents could and would not answer. Instead my parents were informed, if I continued to be disruptive in Sunday school or asked another “stupid” question I would be expelled from bible school. Truly, I was not trying to be disruptive I considered myself a critical thinker then and still do, much like Sister and Michael.
Today, I have more questions. The word is dominion in the Bible. The original Latin definition was to take care of not to dominate. If God is a loving god wouldn’t he want us to take care of his animals, instead of abusing them? Does he want us to entertain ourselves based on cruelty to animals? Yet we flock to rodeos thinking this is “fun”.
Let me explain. One of the cruelest rodeo events are calf roping events. In calf roping baby calf’s are forced to run at speeds of 25 miles when roped. The reason they run in such high speeds is that they are tormented in the holding chutes: their tails are rubbed back and forth over steel chute bars: and they are shocked with 5000-volt electric prods until the gate opens. They burst out of the chute at top speed only to be stopped short with a choking rope around the neck. They are often injured and some are killed.
Even if we ourselves are not physically abusing these animals, when we attend these events are we not condoning animals abuse?
I ask another critical thinking question. Does the Junior Rusk County Fair condone cruelty to animals or are they just looking the other way hoping nobody will bring attention to it? Is cruelty to animals something we want to teach our children?
Canada got rid of rodeos and circuses based on animal abuse. Let’s be the kind and compassionate people that God wants us to be and stop abusing animals.
