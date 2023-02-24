The Wisconsin Wildlife Federation held a listening session on Feb. 18 in Solon Springs on the WI DNR’s DRAFT Wolf Management Plan. This was an opportunity to share experiences with wolves and concerns with the DRAFT plan.
Some individual experiences shared:
**One pet owner’s experiences who’s dogs were killed by wolves that had broken into their kennel and was later stalked by a wolf as she searched for one of her missing dogs.
**A grandmother’s experience with her and granddaughter being circled by wolves over her deer harvest.
**A northern taxidermist shared how he’s seen a transition in deer being brought to him from large local deer to deer coming to him from other states as Wisconsin hunters are leaving the state to find trophies.
**One farmer shared his cattle depredation experience and added cost and burden it puts on the small farmers, such as lost pasture land, increased feed cost, reduced weight gain, aborted calves.
**A Douglas County farmer shared losing 15 to 25 calves per year to wolves and only receive a small percentage of their value.
**A horse rider shared how she’s never been scared in the woods until recently and bought her first firearm to protect herself, horse and dog from wolves as she trail rides.
Comments on the DRAFT plan:
**The plan itself is an expansion plan, not a management plan.
**Buffer zones around tribes give management to tribes in a sense.
**Unequal treatment to private property owners who live in the buffer zones around tribes.
**Demanding the 350 population goal be added back to the plan.
**The wolf advisory committee was heavily weighted by wolf expansionist groups.
**It does not have a good compensation plan for cattle and dog depredations considering time and genetics in these animals.
**One concern is wildlife managers “fall in love” with species they are supposed to be managing and no longer manage the species and turn to expansion.
**The wolf population goal post has been moved from 80 to now infinite over the decades.
**Questioning who at the DNR should be held accountable for the plan?
**”Deer hunting is no fun in Wisconsin anymore.
**Wisconsin hunters are leaving the state to hunt and non-resident hunters are finding other states to hunt.
**The DNR has Madison and Milwaukee interests in mind and not those living with wolves and directly impacted by wolves.
**Wolves are pleasure killers. They do not kill only the sick and weak. Wolf are sanitizers, they kill everything until nothing is left then starve off.
**The example of western states paying bounties to help encourage reduction in the wolf population and increase in large game populations.
**The Great Lakes states have around double the wolf population as Western states.
**Wolves do not make good neighbors.
**Tolerance is based on how many wolves you have to deal with.
**The people of rural Northern Wisconsin impacted by wolves DO NOT support the Draft wolf Management plan.
Everyone was encouraged to provide feedback on the plan by February 28. One method is to search for the DRAFT Wolf Management Plan on the WI DNR’s website to provide feedback directly to the DNR.
