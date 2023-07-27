China and Tesla lead in EV technology.
Recent polls indicate 50% of the public are interested in battery electric vehicles (BEVs). However, a majority of US new car sales are internal combustion engine (ICE) powered. Interest has not translated into a huge shift to electric vehicles in the US market.
US BEV sales have increased recently, but still consist of only 7% of new auto sales. Primary buyer concerns are: shorter BEV driving range compared to ICE powered vehicles, and limited recharging infrastructure. Most BEVs are rated in the mid-250 to low 300-mile range. Longer range (low 400 mile) capable BEVs are in the luxury car price range. Thus, range anxiety remains a major obstacle to increased BEV sales. Additionally, legacy auto manufacturers (Ford, GM, Toyota etc.) continue to produce primarily ICE powered vehicles and have not invested in improved battery technology or supported a nationwide recharging network. The lone US exception, Tesla, now dominates BEV sales in the US and globally.
Because of legacy auto companies’ slowness, Chinese Corporations (e.g., CATL and BYD) now lead in state-of-the-art battery technology. They now produce battery packs rated at 500-600 range. This advanced battery technology is fueling an expanding Chinese auto manufacturing industry that has taken over the Chinese car market (at the expense of US, European and Japanese auto manufacturers).
China car companies are expanding in the global market and are now the largest exporter of autos. Legacy auto manufacturers find themselves playing catch up to stay competitive, or even remain viable, in the fast-changing global move away from fossil fuel powered vehicles.
