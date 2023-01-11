Good News for 2023.
ASPCA saves 200,00 dogs by relocating them to adoptable locations.
300 new private owned bookstores have opened, 200 more on the way.
Ocean Cleanup project celebrates 100,000 kilograms of plastics recovered from the oceans.
Colorado’s state fish, once thought to be extinct. now reproducing in native waters.
After years of development, Heinz Ketchup introduces recyclable ketchup bottles.
Tiger populations in Naple up 190% since 2009.
Fourth grade student saves another student from choking using Heimlich maneuver.
Cheetahs that were once hunted to extinction returned to their native jungles after 70 years.
Ukrainian girl reunited with her pet cat through the efforts of strangers in five countries.
Gas prices down through the efforts of President Biden, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act.
Thanks President Biden for increasing our Social Security Payments by 8%.
Longest living land animal (tortoise) celebrates 190th birthday.
Largest no kill shelter opens in Alabama to save 5,000 dogs a year.
Canadian doctors are authorized to prescribe visits to National Parks.
New test detect 50 kinds of undiagnosed cancer from a single blood sample.
Thousand of Indonesian fisherman paid to collect plastic from the oceans.
In UK Osprey chicks hatched in the wild for the first time.
Mark Cuban opens online pharmacy Cost Plus with massive price cuts.
Canada bans single use plastics, like straws, joining 20 other countries that have also banned them.
Lymes disease vaccine will be soon approved.
Global solar installation capacity passes 1 terrawatt — enough to power Europe. Putin must be shaking in his boots.
He will have less and less power over energy policies as will Saudi Arabia.
Global deforestation slows downs by 6.3 %
Iceland to stop whale hunting by 2024.
More and more companies are foregoing animal testing through the efforts of thousands of animal right advocates making our voice heard loud and clear, by not purchasing products that test on animals.
Citizens band together to save local PA newspaper.
Food Revolution, more and more people are going vegetarian/vegan.
Every time you feel hopeless read this and remember you too can help improve the planet.
Ask yourself what can you do, what can you change to leave this planet better then when you arrived?
Humanely yours
Kathalin Tuisl
Sheldon
