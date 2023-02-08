I was shocked and compelled to respond after reading the report in your January 19th paper, of a Ladysmith man assaulting a child. As there was no byline, I can only assume this is a copy of the police report.

My heart goes out to the child who was sexually assaulted. How horrible for her to experience that and then to have her own mother not believe her. It must have been very traumatizing to tell the police, knowing that she will have to go through the trauma again when it goes to court. 

