I was shocked and compelled to respond after reading the report in your January 19th paper, of a Ladysmith man assaulting a child. As there was no byline, I can only assume this is a copy of the police report.
My heart goes out to the child who was sexually assaulted. How horrible for her to experience that and then to have her own mother not believe her. It must have been very traumatizing to tell the police, knowing that she will have to go through the trauma again when it goes to court.
What I find upsetting is that she has been victimized again, in the printing of what happened to her. All her friends and peers can read about it. Did anyone talk to her or her father about how they feel about it all being printed?
There is no reason for any of us to read or hear about how it happened unless we are on the jury or one of the lawyers involved. Sensationalizing what happened to her to sell papers is shameful.
UNICEF has guidelines for journalists on how to protect children. Their first rule is: Respect the dignity and rights of every child in every circumstance. There was no respect given to this child in that report. The space could have been better used by listing the resources for victims that are available here in Rusk County. Are there any?
As for the abuser, yes, all his charges should have been printed. I also pray for the judge who let him back in his own home with his children. It sounds like there is very little if any parenting going on in that home.
The first question we need to ask is: Is this in the best interest of the child/children? We can all do better and be better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.